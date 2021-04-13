Christopher Lloyd to Play King Lear This Summer in Massachusetts

Beloved actor Christopher Lloyd will take on the title role in King Lear, presented by Shakespeare & Company and running July 2-August 29. Nicole Ricciardi's production, originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, will be performed outdoors at the New Spruce Theater in Lenox, MA.

Lloyd starred in the 2002 Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Morning's at Seven, as well as in a 2002 production of Twelfth Night at Shakespeare in the Park, in addition to other Broadway and off-Broadway credits. Lloyd is well known for his role as Reverend Jim Ignatowski on the TV show Taxi and Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series.

Furhter casting for the production is still to be announced. Click here for more information and tickets.