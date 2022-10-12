The Tempest, With Magic by Teller and Music by Tom Waits, to Open at Round House Theatre

Round House Theatre, in collaboration with Folger Theatre, will present a reimagined production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller (of Penn & Teller fame). Performances will run November 23-January 1, 2023 with an official November 28 opening.

Posner and Teller's adaptation will feature music from the catalog of songwriter Tom Waits and movement from modern dance company Pilobolus, as well elements of magic (crafted by Teller). The production has previously been staged in Chicago, Boston, and other regional hubs.

The cast for the Round House production includes Manny Arciniega, Ro Boddie, Nate Dendy, Megan Graves, Lizzie Hagstedt, Richard R. Henry, Eric Hissom, Naomi Jacobson, Kevin Mambo, Hassiem Muhammad, Cody Nickell, Kate Eastwood Norris, Ian Riggs, KenYatta Rogers, Ryan Sellers, and Kanysha Williams. Understudies for this production include Patrick Donoughe, Jordan Essex, Nick Gerwitz, Joshua Cole Lucas, Cody Nickell, Ryan Phillips, Emma Abigail Wallach, and Jacqueline Youm.