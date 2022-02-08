West Side Story, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for Oscars

The 2022 Oscar nominations were revealed this morning in a ceremony hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of West Side Story received 7 nominations including Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, Best Direction for Steven Spielberg, and the all-important Best Picture.

The film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! received two nominations including a nod for Andrew Garfield as leading actor. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who made his directorial debut with Tick, Tick...Boom!, was not nominated in that category.

However, Miranda was still nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas" from the Disney movie Encanto, which was also nominated for Original Score and Best Animated Feature Film.

The new movie-musical Cyrano received a nod for costume design.

Joel Coen's adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Macbeth received three nominations, including Best Leading Actor for Denzel Washington in the title role.

The winners will be revealed on March 27.

You can watch the full announcement of nominations below: