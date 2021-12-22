Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Tease The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Tragedy of Macbeth, a thriller based on Shakespeare's classic play, has released a trailer ahead of its Christmas Day theatrical release. The film will be available to stream on Apple TV beginning January 14, 2022.

Written and directed by Joel Coen, the film stars a host of stage veterans including Tony winner Denzel Washington (Fences) as Lord Macbeth, Tony winner Frances McDormand (Good People) as Lady Macbeth, Tony winner Bertie Carvel (Ink) as Banquo, and Tony nominee Corey Hawkins (Six Degrees of Separation) as Macduff.

Get a first look at the eerie project below, featuring Washington's delivery of the classic line, "O, full of scorpions is my mind."