Transparent Stage Musical and West End Hit 2:22 — A Ghost Story to Run in Los Angeles

A musical version of the TV series Transparent and the American premiere of the hit West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story are on tap for Center Theatre Group's new season in Los Angeles.

At the Mark Taper Forum will be Cecily Strong in Jane Wagner's The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, directed by Leigh Silverman (September 21-October 23); Kate Whoriskey's Tony-nominated Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's (November 15-December 18); Anna Deavere Smith's Twlight: Los Angeles, 1992 (March 8-April 9); and Larissa FastHorse's Fake It Until You Make It (August 2-September 3).

A Transparent Musical, which will run at the Taper May 20-June 25, will feature a book by series creator Joey Soloway and MJ Kaufman, with a score by Faith Soloway, direction by Tina Landau, and choreography by James Alsop. Like the Emmy-winning series, the stage version follows a 60-something who comes out as a trans woman, and how that decision affects her Jewish family.

2:22 — A Ghost Story will kick off season at the Ahmanson Theatre, with playwright Danny Robins rewriting the show to set the action in the United States. Matthew Dunster will direct, as he has with the ongoing West End production. Also on tap at the Ahmanson is Ain't Too Proud (December 13-January 1) and the post-Broadway tours of Roundabout Theatre Company's 1776 (April 5-May 7), and A Soldier's Play (May 23-June 25), starring Norm Lewis.

Further information about each production is still to be announced. The news was first reported in the Los Angeles Times.