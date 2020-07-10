The Kilroys Publish The List 2020, Honoring Plays by Women, Trans, and Non-Binary Writers

The Kilroys, an independent, Los Angeles-based collective of playwrights and producers, have announced "The List 2020," which honors plays written by women, trans, and non-binary writers in the American theater that were canceled or postponed because of the Covid-19 crisis. As a feminist activist group, the Kilroys focus their attention on underrepresented voices as a powerful means of overcoming the systemic and implicit biases that create exclusion in the theater industry.

Since 2014, the Kilroys have used their annual new-play leaders survey to compile un-and underproduced plays by women, trans, and non-binary writers who, historically, face more discrimination than other groups. This year's reimagined list is a response to the dozens of underrepresented writers who were being silenced through no fault of their own.

"Whole industries have been put on pause, and theater is no exception," said playwright Jaclyn Backhaus, a member of the Kilroys. "How will theater return from this moment — and who will it serve? These plays may never happen again. As we contend with uncertainty, focus our attention on collective safety and health, and activate around imagining a better industry, we can also hold space for the artistic work that is lost."

On Tuesday, July 14 at 8pm ET, the Kilroys will host a virtual celebration on Zoom to honor the plays and playwrights featured on The List. RSVP details and The List itself are available here.