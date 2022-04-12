The Inheritance and More on Tap for Geffen Playhouse Season

The Geffen Playhouse has announced its 2022-23 season, which includes the West Coast premiere of Broadway's Tony-winning The Inheritance.

Matthew López's two-part drama, which won the 2021 Tony Award for Best Play, will run September 13-November 27, under the direction of López's frequent collaborator Mike Donahue. Donahue will recreate Stephen Daldry's original Broadway and West End production for Los Angeles audiences.

The Inheritance will open the Geffen's season in the Gil Cates Theater. Also on tap in the Cates are the West Coast premieres of The First Deep Breath by Lee Edward Colston II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (January 31-March 5) and a new production of Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, directed by Patrica McGregor (June 6-July 9). An additional title is still to be announced.

Ramiz Monsef's The Ants will kick off the season in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, under the direction of Pirronne Yousefzadeh (September 6-October 16). Vinny DePonto's Mindplay, co-written by Josh Koenigsberg and directed by Andrew Neisler, will run November 8-December 18. The Kenis season is rounded out by the new musical The Lonely Few, written by Zoe Sarnak and Rachel Bonds, with direction by Tyne Rafaeli. Tony winner Lauren Patten will head the cast, and the show will run February 28-April 9.

Further information about each production is still to be announced.