Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and More of the Cast Take You Inside the Making of Cats

The upcoming film remake of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, directed by Tom Hooper and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, is set for a December 20 theatrical release. Over the past months, anticipation has been building as the movie announces one celebrity cast member after another, from Judi Dench to Jason Derulo. Now audiences have the opportunity to join those stars behind the scenes in this newly released look inside Cats.

As previously announced, the star-studded cast of Cats will feature Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), Taylor Swift, James Corden, Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat), Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy), Idris Elba (Macavity), Steven McRae (Skimbleshanks), Mette Towley (Jemima), and Francesca Hayward (Victoria).

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the original Broadway production of Cats opened in 1982 at the Winter Garden Theatre. The production ran for a record-breaking 18 years and 7,485 performances and earned six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score.