Tamyra Gray, Edward Hibbert, and More Join Sutton Foster-Led Into the Woods

Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Into the Woods on July 26, 27, and 28. The new cast members are Edward Hibbert (Frasier) as the Narrator, Tamyra Gray (American Idol, Once on This Island) as Granny and Cinderella's Mother, Edelyn Okano as Cinderella's Stepmother, and Rebecca Spencer (Phantom - The LV Spectacular) as Jack's Mother.

The production also stars the previously announced Skylar Astin as the Baker, Sierra Boggess as Cinderella, Chris Carmack as Rapunzel's Prince, Anthony Crivello as the Mysterious Man, Sutton Foster as the Baker's wife, Gaten Matarazzo as Jack, Patina Miller as the Witch, Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf, Hailey Kilgore as Rapunzel, Shanice Williams as Little Red Riding Hood, and the voice of Whoopi Goldberg as the Giant. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The classic musical, with book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, will be the 20th annual fully staged summer Broadway musical produced by the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl. Into the Woods will be directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Robert Longbottom and conducted by Kevin Stites, who will also serve as musical director.