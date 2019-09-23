See George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez in Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors

Photos have been released from Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors, starring George Salazar as Seymour, Mj Rodriguez as Audrey, and Olivier winner Amber Riley as Audrey II. The production runs through October 20.

Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar as Audrey and Seymour.

(© Jenny Graham)

Completing the company are Kevin Chamberlin as Mr. Mushnik, Matthew Wilkas as Orin Scrivello, T.V. Carpio, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the urchins, and Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak as puppeteers.

Kevin Chamberlin and George Salazar sing "Mushnik & Son."

(© Jenny Graham)

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical is directed by Mike Donahue. The production has scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Danae McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein, sound design by Veronika Vorel, and choreography and puppet design by Sean Cawelti.