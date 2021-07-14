Playwright Luis Alfaro Joins Center Theater Group Artistic Staff

Playwright Luis Alfaro has joined the staff of Los Angeles-based Center Theatre Group as the newest associate artistic director. Alfaro will oversee the company's L.A. Writers' Workshop and help expand the theater's new play development.

Alfaro's relationship with Center Theatre Group began in 1995, when he helped guide artistic development under founding artistic director Gordon Davidson, and has continued in different roles since that time, including as a member of the newly formed CTG Creative Collective. Prior to joining the theater, Alfaro worked as an usher for the Music Center at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum, and Ahmanson Theatre in the early 1980s.

Center Theatre Group has produced several of his works including Electricidad and Black Butterfly at the Taper, St. Jude at the Douglas and, in 2020, Alfaro brought his trilogy of Greek plays, Mojada, Electricidad, and Oedipus El Rey to Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage. A Chicano writer, Alfaro spent six seasons as playwright in residence at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and is the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship.