Nick Cordero Has Died Following Coronavirus Battle

Tony nominee Nick Cordero has died at the age of 41 after battling Covid-19 and its aftereffects, his wife, Amanda Kloots-Cordero, posted on Instagram.

Cordero grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and made his New York stage debut in the 2009 off-Broadway musical The Toxic Avenger. He made his Broadway debut in Rock of Ages in 2012, before going on to play Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway in 2014, which earned him Tony and Drama Desk nominations, as well as Outer Critics and Theatre World Awards. He originated the role of Earl in Waitress on Broadway, and earned another Drama Desk nomination for playing Sonny in A Bronx Tale.

Cordero tested positive for Covid-19 in March after being misdiagnosed with pneumonia and had spent over a month sedated and on a ventilator. Due to ongoing blood flow and clotting issues, his right leg had to be amputated. He regained consciousness in mid-May while suffering an ongoing lung infection. His wife, Amanda Kloots-Cordero, provided daily updates on his condition via her Instagram page and encouraged Cordero's friends and fans to sing and dance every day at 6pm ET (3pm PT) to Cordeo's song "Live Your Life" as a way of putting support into the universe. A GoFundMe set up to help the family with medical and recovery bills has raised over $500,000.

