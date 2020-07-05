Nick Cordero Has Died Following Coronavirus Battle
Cordero was 41.
Tony nominee Nick Cordero has died at the age of 41 after battling Covid-19 and its aftereffects, his wife, Amanda Kloots-Cordero, posted on Instagram.
Cordero grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and made his New York stage debut in the 2009 off-Broadway musical The Toxic Avenger. He made his Broadway debut in Rock of Ages in 2012, before going on to play Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway in 2014, which earned him Tony and Drama Desk nominations, as well as Outer Critics and Theatre World Awards. He originated the role of Earl in Waitress on Broadway, and earned another Drama Desk nomination for playing Sonny in A Bronx Tale.
Cordero tested positive for Covid-19 in March after being misdiagnosed with pneumonia and had spent over a month sedated and on a ventilator. Due to ongoing blood flow and clotting issues, his right leg had to be amputated. He regained consciousness in mid-May while suffering an ongoing lung infection. His wife, Amanda Kloots-Cordero, provided daily updates on his condition via her Instagram page and encouraged Cordero's friends and fans to sing and dance every day at 6pm ET (3pm PT) to Cordeo's song "Live Your Life" as a way of putting support into the universe. A GoFundMe set up to help the family with medical and recovery bills has raised over $500,000.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You're a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, "they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life," I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.