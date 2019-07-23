Mj Rodriguez, George Salazar, Amber Riley to Star in Little Shop of Horrors

George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley will star in Little Shop of Horrors at the Pasadena Playhouse, running September 17-October 20.

Salazar (Be More Chill) will play Seymour, with Rodriguez (Pose) as Audrey, and Olivier winner Riley (Dreamgirls) as Audrey II. Additional casting is still to be announced.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will be directed by Mike Donahue. The production will have scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Danae McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein, sound design by Veronika Vorel, and choreography and puppet design by Sean Cawelti.