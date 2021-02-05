Michelle Williams to Play "Fever" Singer Peggy Lee in Upcoming Biopic

Michelle Williams will play singer Peggy Lee in the upcoming biopic Fever, according to published reports. Directed by Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven), the film will have a screenplay by Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife), based on an original script penned by Nora Ephron.

Williams earned Oscar nominations for her work in Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn, Blue Valentine, and Brokeback Mountain. She won an Emmy in 2019 for playing Gwen Verdon in the FX series Fosse/Verdon.

Fever will be produced by Marc Platt, Reese Witherspoon, and Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon. Further information is not currently available.