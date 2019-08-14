Luke Islam Brings Some Dear Evan Hansen to America's Got Talent
The preteen prodigy brings down the house with another Broadway favorite.
Luke Islam's triumphant reign on America's Got Talent continued last night in the Season 14 quarterfinals. He kicked off his time on the show with "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, so it was only fitting that he continued his streak of Broadway luck with the Dear Evan Hansen showstopper "You Will Be Found."
Take a look at the performance below and try not to cry at work.
