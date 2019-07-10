12-Year-Old Luke Islam Sings From Waitress on America's Got Talent, Gets Golden Buzzer

On last night's edition of America's Got Talent, judge Julianne Hough gave a golden buzzer to 12-year-old singer Luke Islam, who brought an entire auditorium to its feet with his version of Sara Bareilles's "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress. Check it out below.

Islam, from Long Island, is an aspiring Broadway performer and huge theater geek, telling viewers in a pre-performance interview that he's seen everything from Aladdin to Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, and even saw Kinky Boots eight times. He even participated in Waitress's cast album karaoke in 2018. Islam now advances to the finals round of the competition.