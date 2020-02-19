London's Jamael Westman to Lead Hamilton in Los Angeles

Jamael Westman, London's Olivier Award-nominated Alexander Hamilton, will make his American debut in the role when Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton comes to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for an extended run, March 12-September 20.

In the principal company, Westman will be joined by a host of Hamilton veterans: Nicholas Christopher as Aaron Burr, Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Joanna A. Jones as Eliza Hamilton, Carvens Lissaint as George Washington, Simon Longnight as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Rory O'Malley as King George, Sabrina Sloan as Angelica Schuyler, and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison. Taylor Iman Jones will make her Hamilton debut as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

The emselbe will comprise Sam Aberman, Gerald Avery, Amanda Braun, Cameron Burke, Yossi Chaikin, Trey Curtis, Jeffery Duffy, Karlee Ferreira, Tré Frazier, Aaron Alexander Gordon, Sean Green, Jr., Jared Howelton, Sabrina Imamura, Jennifer Locke, Yvette Lu, Taeko Mccarroll, Mallory Michaellann, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, Terrance Spencer, Raven Thomas, Tommar Wilson, Mikey Winslow, and Morgan Anita Wood.

Hamilton — written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, and orchestrated by Alex Lacamoire — opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015, and went on to win 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.