Layton Williams and Bianca Del Rio to Star in American Premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Layton Williams and Roy Haylock (also known as RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio) will reprise their acclaimed West End performances in the American premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, running January 16-February 20 at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Williams will once again take on the title role of Jamie New, with Haylock reprising the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. Additional casting will be announced.

Inspired by the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the musical tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie New, a young man living in public housing who dreams of being a drag queen. Everybody's Talking About Jamie is directed by Jonathan Buterell, with a score by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae. The production has choreography by Kate Prince, sets and costumes by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis, video by Luke Hall, music supervision by Theo Jamieson, and casting by Will Burton.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 before moving to the Apollo Theatre in London's West End. A film version, also directed by Butterell, will be released globally on Amazon Prime on September 17.