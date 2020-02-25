Krysta Rodriguez to Play Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series Halston

According to published reports, Krysta Rodriguez (Smash) will play Liza Minnelli in Halston, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix limited series starring Ewan McGregor as Halston in what will be a chronicle of the legendary fashion designer's life during the 1970s and '80s.

Rory Culkin, Rebecca Davan, David Pittu, Sullivan Jones, and Gianfranco Rodriguez are also reported to be part of the cast, with Sharr White (The Affair) writing and Dan Minahan (American Crime Story) directing.

Not much is known about the show beyond that, though a first-look trailer has been released. Check out the trailer below: