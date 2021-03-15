Kaley Cuoco to Play Doris Day in New Television Limited Series

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) is planning to play Doris Day in a new limited television series based on A.E. Hotchner's book Doris Day: Her Own Story.

According to published reports, no timeline has been revealed and no network is currently attached to the series, which will be produced by Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. Consulting producers are Jim Pierson, an associate of Day's, and Tim Hotchner, son of Day's biographer. Additional information is still unavailable.

Day died at 97 in 2019, after an illustrious career during the Golden Age of entertainment. She was known for her work in films like Calamity Jane, The Pajama Game, and Pillow Talk, and, most famously, introduced the song "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)" in Alfred Hitchcock's 1956 motion picture The Man Who Knew Too Much. A longtime animal rights activist, Day also stared in a self-titled television show.