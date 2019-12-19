John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Visit Frozen in Hollywood
The stars on tour with the hit Disney musical snapped a photo with their illustrious guests.
The cast of Frozen at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, where the Disney musical is sitting down for a nine-week engagement, received some starry guests after a recent performance. Take a look at the show's leading princesses Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) as they pose backstage with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
The Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, along with Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).
Directed by Michael Grandage, the show is currently running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.