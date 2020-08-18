Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts Set for Reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High

An A-list cast will star in an online reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, set to take place Friday, August 21 at 8pm ET.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will make a special introduction before handing things over to the cast. Featured in the company are Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts. Final casting is forthcoming.

The reading will benefit the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization cofounded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

The reading is presented by Dane Cook and is officially titled Feelin' A-Live. You can watch it here.