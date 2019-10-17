Jake Levy Joins the Touring Cast of Anastasia as Dmitry

The North American tour of Anastasia has released new production photos, featuring Jake Levy who joined the cast as Dmitry on Tuesday, October 15 at the Pantages in Hollywood, California. Check out the photos below.

Jake Levy and Lila Coogan costar as Dmitry and Anya in the North American tour of Anastasia.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

Based on the 1997 animated film, Anastasia features a book by Terrence McNally, a new score with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and direction by Darko Tresnjak.

Levy as Dmitry in a scene from Anastasia.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

The show is described as follows: "This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family."

Jake Levy (Dmitry), Lila Coogan (Anya), and Ed Staudenmayer (Vlad) sing "Learn to Do It."

(© Evan Zimmerman)

In addition to Levy, the cast stars Lila Coogan as Anya, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as the Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, and Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad.