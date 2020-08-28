Helder Guimarães's The Present to Conclude in October With Global Streaming Event

The Geffen Playhouse production of The Present (Streaming), written and performed by magician Helder Guimarães and directed by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall, will conclude with a global finale on Saturday, October 17, at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Having sold out its entire 24-week run, the last performance will be opened to the entire world in a live-streaming event, with proceeds directly supporting Covid-19 relief for artists and arts professionals. Audiences will be able to purchase viewing-only tickets for $25 to watch on Stellar, a new premium streaming company. A core group of 24 invited participants including special guests will participate with Guimarães in the grand finale Zoom performance.

Audiences can request a mystery envelope to be mailed for just $15 more (International: $25), including some of the same contents from the original mystery boxes, allowing everyone to experience the magic of the show in their own hands. Mystery envelopes are only available for orders through September 30 for United States or September 16 for international.

By adding on a donation of $10 or more, audience members will be entered for a chance to win an upgrade to be one of the one of the 24 interactive spots. There will be a total of 10 spots available for this contest. One hundred percent of these tax-deductible donations will benefit the Covid-19 emergency relief funds for the Actors Fund and Arts Administrators of Color Network.

