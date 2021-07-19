Grease Prequel Series Rise of the Pink Ladies Gets Green Light From Paramount

Paramount has greenlit a new Grease prequel series titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The show has been picked up for 10 episodes and is the first scripted series order by Paramount Television Studios head Nicole Clemens.

Set four years before the original Grease, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is described as follows: "Before rock ‘n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

Grease, written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, debuted on Broadway in 1972 and was made into a feature film in 1978. The big screen adaptation famously starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as star-crossed high school sweethearts Danny and Sandy. Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff, and Jamie Donnelly played Sandy's pals, the Pink Ladies. The prequel series will feature new characters not portrayed in the original musical or film.

Annabel Oakes (Atypical) writes and executive produces, and will also serve as showrunner. Marty Bowen will executive produce under Temple Hill, and Erik Feig will executive produce under Picturestart.