Geffen Playhouse to Present Live, Interactive Virtual Magic Show by Helder Guimarães

The Geffen Playhouse will present the live, virtual, interactive theatrical experience The Present, written and performed by magician Helder Guimarães and directed by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall. Previews begin May 7, with opening night set for May 14.

The first full-length production to emerge from Geffen Playhouse's new Geffen Stayhouse initiative, The Present is inspired by Guimarães's own life experience with quarantine during childhood. Using his signature mind-bending illusions, Guimarães leads us through a funny, moving and ultimately illuminating story of lessons he learned when he least expected it.

The Present will take place virtually via a secure online platform with a maximum of 25 participants per show. Each participant will be mailed a sealed mystery package in advance, the contents of which will only be revealed during the course of each performance, as Guimarães's story unfolds. In a unique twist, The Present will provide both a virtual and physical experience for the audience, as magic will also take place in their own hands, in their own home environment.

Performances of the 45-minute show are scheduled to conclude on June 7. The production team includes design consultants François-Pierre Couture (scenic), E.B. Brooks (costumes), and Daniel Ionazzi (lighting).

Tickets are currently priced at $60-$75 per household. Given the unique nature and logistics of this production, tickets must be purchased at least seven days in advance of any given performance date.