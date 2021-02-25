Frasier TV Revival, Starring Kelsey Grammer, Ordered at New Streaming Service Paramount Plus

A TV revival of Frasier is officially in the works from the new streaming service Paramount Plus.

Original star Kelsey Grammer will return to his title character, with Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli serving as writers and executive producers. Grammer has played the role over the course of three different television series' — Cheers, Frasier, and Wings. He won four Emmys for playing the iconic radio psychiatrist during the show's 11-season, 264-episode run.

Additional details about the reboot are still forthcoming. Grammer's Frasier costars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin are not currently attached to the project. John Mahoney, who played Grammer and Pierce's father on the sitcom, died in 2018.