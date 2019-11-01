Flashback Friday: Andrew Garfield Proves His Chops for Tick, Tick...Boom!

This Halloween week has given us a few tricks and one very big treat. We learned on Wednesday that Tony winner Andrew Garfield will be playing the struggling almost-30-year-old composer Jon in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom!

Having last seen Garfield on Broadway in the decidedly singing-less role of Prior Walter in Angels in America, the question on everyone's mind is...can Andrew Garfield sing? We hope this clip from a 2010 interview for the movie Never Let Me Go gives you a suitable answer.