Everybody's Talking About Jamie to Have American Premiere in Los Angeles

The hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will have its North American premiere in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre as part of the venue's 2022 season. The production, directed by Jonathan Butterell, will play January 16-February 20, 2022.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has music by the Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

The show, which has been in the West End for three years, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. Casting for the American production is still to be announced.