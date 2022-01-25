The Cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie to Perform on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Cast members of the North American premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie are set to perform on The Late Late Show With James Corden on CBS in the States tonight.

In addition, Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O Harris will also appear as a guest, following the conclusion of the second Broadway run of Slave Play this past Sunday.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles on January 16 and is scheduled to run until February 20.

The production, directed by Jonathan Butterell, is inspired by a BBC documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to begin a career as a drag queen at the age of 16.

The show features music by the Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video design by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director, and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

