Eureka O'Hara and Ginger Minj Star in Women Behind Bars on BroadwayHD

In early 2020, a new production of Tom Eyen's camp classic, Women Behind Bars, played Hollywood's Montalban Theater, featuring an all-star cast: From the RuPaul universe came Eureka O'Hara, Ginger Minj, and Chi Chi Devayne. From the John Waters talent family came Traci Lords and Mink Stole. There was also legendary drag performer Miss Coco Peru and Marilyn Monroe impersonator Suzie Kennedy. Comedian Kathy Griffin served as host. It ran for a little over a week.

Those who missed that brief run can catch Women Behind Bars on the theatrical streaming service BroadwayHD starting August 26.

A parody of the prison exploitation films of the 1950s, Women Behind Bars takes place in the Women's House of Detention in Greenwich Village. It tells the story of an innocent young woman set to the slammer on false charges. After seven years of "correction," she emerges a hard-edged, gum-chomping drug dealer.

The original production opened off-Broadway in 1975, with drag icon Divine joining the 1976 revival to play the prison's sadistic matron. For the 2020 production, that role is played by Eureka O'Hara, who recently portrayed Divine on season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

"It was great working with a John Waters loving cast and a true honor to play a role originally played by my idol Divine," said O'Hara in a press statement. "It was also incredible working with the amazing Chi Chi DeVayne." DeVayne, another popular contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, died unexpectedly last August, several months after the play was filmed.

Ginger Minj, a favorite to win season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, plays Ada.

Rounding out the cast is Wesley Woods, Poppy Fields, Tatiana Monteiro, and Adrienne Couper Smith. Scott Thompson directs.

