Emily Blunt and Jon Hamm to Star in Film of John Patrick Shanley's Outside Mullingar

Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy, and Christopher Walken have been announced to join Jamie Dornan in an upcoming film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's Broadway play Outside Mullingar. Blunt will replace Holliday Grainger, who had been previously announced to star opposite Dornan. The movie will begin shooting at the end of the month, according to Variety.

Shanley's Outside Mullingar opened at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in January 2014. It played through March 16 for a total of 22 previews and 61 performances.

Brían F. O'Byrne, Debra Messing, Peter Maloney, and Dearbhla Molloy led the cast of the romantic comedy, which centered on a pair of Irish loners who spend years drawn to each other without making a move. Tony winner Doug Hughes (Doubt) directed.