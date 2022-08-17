DRAG: The Musical Sets World Premiere in Hollywood

The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, California will host the world premiere of DRAG: The Musical. The show will perform weekends from September 23-October 15.

DRAG: The Musical, featuring a host of RuPaul's Drag Race alums, tells the story of two rival drag clubs that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles. The show is written by Alaska Thunderf*ck in collaboration with Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, and features choreography and direction by Spencer Liff (Head Over Heels). Emmy winner Marco Marco provides costumes.

The musical's cast stars Alaska, Peppermint (Head Over Heels), Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, and Broadway regular Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert).

A studio cast recording of DRAG: The Musical was released on May 13 by PEG Records, Killingsworth Recording Company, Craft Recordings, and Concord Theatricals.