Disney Plus Releases Pinocchio Trailer, Featuring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, and More

Disney has released a teaser trailer for the all-new live-action Pinocchio, set to premiere on Disney Plus September 8.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film includes a star-studded cast led by Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. The cast also features Cynthia Erivo (Blue Fairy), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key ("Honest" John), Lorraine Bracco (Sofia the Seagull), and Luke Evans (the Coachman).

Get your first look at this new imagining of the classic Disney tale below.