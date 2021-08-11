Debut of Tick, Tick...Boom! Movie, Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, to Open AFI Fest 2021

The world premiere of the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical, Tick, Tick...Boom!, will officially open the 35th edition of the AFI festival, which is slated to take place November 10-14. Produced annually by the American Film Institute, this year's hybrid festival will feature both in-person screenings and events in Los Angeles, as well as virtual screenings. It is unclear in which form Tick, Tick...Boom! will debut. Ticket sales to the festival are still forthcoming.

Those unable to attend the premiere will be able to catch Tick, Tick...Boom! in select theaters on November 12, and at home on Netflix starting November 19.

Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of Jon (Tony winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer (read: waiter) in New York City who dreams of writing the next great American musical (Larson composed Tick, Tick...Boom! before his runaway hit, Rent). Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere, especially from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Schipp) and best friend Michael (Robin De Jesús). With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The movie moves beyond the three-actor format of the stage musical (adapted by David Auburn) to feature additional performances by Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, MJ Rodriguez as Carolyn, and Tariq Trotter as H.A.W.K. Smooth. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) makes his feature directorial debut.

In addition to hosting the debut of Tick, Tick...Boom!, AFI Fest will honor Julie Andrews with a lifetime achievement award on November 11 at the Dolby Theatre.