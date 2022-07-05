ABC to Present Live Beauty and the Beast Television Event This December

ABC will air a live/animation hybrid production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Wednesday, December 15, in celebration of the iconic film's 30th anniversary.

Directed by Hamish Hamilton and produced by Jon M. Chu, the television event will be akin to the 2019 broadcast of The Little Mermaid, which blended the beloved film with live performances from stars like Amber Riley and John Stamos.

Casting and additional information is still to be announced.

Beauty and the Beast will be available for next-day streaming on Disney Plus beginning December 16.