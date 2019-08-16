Saul Rubinek, The Cher Show's Micaela Diamond, and More Join A Play Is a Poem

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Ethan Coen's A Play Is A Poem, set to run at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum from September 11-October 13 with an official September 21 opening. The production is directed by Neil Pepe and presented in association with Atlantic Theater Company.

A Play Is a Poem is a new collection of five one acts by Ethan Coen set in the hillbilly hollows of Appalachia, the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, the smoke-filled office of a Los Angeles private eye, and a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez, Mississippi. Each place holds a different story — together they offer an eccentric look at life across America that only Ethan Coen could deliver.

The cast includes Ro Boddie, Max Casella, Micaela Diamond, Peter Jacobson, Jason Kravits, Nellie McKay, Saul Rubinek, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, Sam Vartholomeos and C.J. Wilson.

The creative team features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg, with original music by McKay. The production stage manager is David S. Franklin.