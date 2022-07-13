13 The Musical Announces Movie Soundtrack and Drops First Trailer

Ghostlight Records and Atlantic Records have announced an August 12 release date for 13 The Musical – Soundtrack from the Netflix Film. The movie, also dropping on August 12, is based on the 2018 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown.

The new film version features three new songs written for the project, "I've Been Waiting," "The Bloodmaster," and "It Would Be Funny." A special bonus track features a cover version of "Tell Her" by singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin. The album is produced by Harvey Mason Jr., with orchestrations by Mark Graham.

13 The Musical is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life. After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. The film is directed by Tamra Davis, written by Robert Horn, and produced by Neil Meron.

Get a first look at the movie trailer below.

13 The Musical stars Eli Golden as Evan Goldman, Debra Messing as his mother Jessica, Peter Hermann as his father, Rhea Perlman as his grandmother, Josh Peck as the rabbi, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, Jonathan Lengel as Archie, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, JD McCrary as Brett, and Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra. The cast also includes Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

