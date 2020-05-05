West End Sunday in the Park With George, With Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, Postponed

The West End transfer of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park With George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, has been delayed until 2021. New dates for the run at the Savoy Theatre have not yet been confirmed.

Directed by Sarna Lapine, the production originated at New York City Center before transferring to Broadway during the 2016-17 season. It was scheduled to begin London performances on June 11.

Sunday in the Park With George follows painter Georges Seurat (Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

"We are, of course, disappointed to postpone our upcoming season, but know that safety is a top priority and science must lead the way," Gyllenhaal said in a statement. "London's West End is incredibly special to me, and it will be an absolute honor to return to the stage so we can eventually share Sunday in the Park With George with audiences in 2021."