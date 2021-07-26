Watch the West End Lion King Cast Sing "Circle of Life" Together on First Day of Rehearsals

Rehearsals are in full swing for the West End return of The Lion King, which restarts performances on July 29 at London's Lyceum Theatre. Videographers were on hand to capture the emotional moment when the cast was reunited around the table and sang "Circle of Life" together for the first time in many months.

Grab a tissue and watch the moment here:

The West End cast is led by by Kayi Ushe in the role of Simba, alongside George Asprey as Scar, David Blake as Banzai, Janique Charles as Nala, Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki, Shaun Escoffery as Mufasa, Gary Jordan as Zazu, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Melone M'Kenzy as Shenzi, and Mark Roper as Pumbaa.

Directed by Julie Taymor and choreographed by Garth Fagan, The Lion King has a score by Elton John and Tim Rice, with additional music by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer, with a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi.

The Broadway production of The Lion King is planning to restart performances at the Minskoff Theatre on September 14.