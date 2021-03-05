Time Traveller's Wife Musical in the Works From Dave Stewart, Joss Stone, and Lauren Gunderson

Grammy-winnng singer-songwriter Joss Stone, Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, and Lauren Gunderson, America's most frequently produced playwright, are teaming up to create a musical version of The Time Traveller's Wife, based on Audrey Niffenegger's best-selling novel and Bruce Joel Rubin's subsequent film screenplay.

Gunderson (I and You) will pen the book, with Stone and Stewart writing the score. Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) provides additional lyrics. The production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst (the pie-shop Sweeney Todd), with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, and illusions by Chris Fisher. The timeline for a UK premiere has not yet been announced.

The Time Traveller's Wife follows the love story of Henry and Clare, whose relationship takes place out of order due to his rare condition that causes his genetic clock to periodically reset. He never knows where he's going next, except that he'll always come back to Clare, but at different ages. The 2009 film starred Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

It will be produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, which owns the stage rights of the novel. While the production has likely been in the works for a while, it seems Niffenegger only found out about it through this project's announcement.