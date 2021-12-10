The Prince of Egypt in London Filmed for Future Broadcast

The Prince of Egypt — the stage version of the classic DreamWorks Animation film — has been filmed live at London's Dominion Theatre by Universal Pictures Content Group with plans to broadcast the production (plans to be determined).

Leading the London cast are Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Oliver Lidert (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Nardia Ruth (Nefertari), and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The musical's London run is set to end on January 8, 2022, with extra performances added on added on December 20, 21, and 28. The show features music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas). Schwartz has penned 10 new songs to join his original five from the 1998 film.

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; casting by Jim Arnold CDG; and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.