The Prince of Egypt Adds 7 More Weeks to Limited West End Run

The Prince of Egypt has added seven more weeks to its limited West End engagement at London's Dominion Theatre. It is now set to run through Saturday, October 31. The musical officially opens tonight, Tuesday, February 25.

Based on the animated film and presented by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw, The Prince of Egypt will feature a score by Stephen Schwartz and book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz and choreography by Sean Cheesman. The musical will feature 10 new songs written by Schwartz, along with five of his classics from the film, including the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe." Also featured in the score will be "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," and "Through Heaven's Eyes."

Luke Brady (Sweeney Todd) stars as Moses alongside Liam Tamne (The Light in the Piazza) as Ramses, Christine Allado (Hamilton) as Tzipporah, and Alexia Khadime (The Book of Mormon) as Miriam. The rest of the cast features Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani, and Hannah Selk.

The design team is made up of Kevin Depinet (sets), Ann Hould-Ward (costumes), Mike Billings (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Jon Driscoll (projections), and Chris Fisher (illusions). August Eriksmoen will serve as orchestrator, with Dave Rose as musical director and Dominick Amendum as musical supervisor and arranger.