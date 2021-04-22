Obie Winner L Morgan Lee to Star in British Musical Adaptation of The Danish Girl

Obie winner L Morgan Lee will star in a workshop of the new musical adaptation of The Danish Girl, taking place April 26-30 at the New Theatre Peterborough in the U.K.

Written by Katie Lam (book/lyrics) and Alex Parker (music), The Danish Girl is inspired by the life of Lili Elbe, a Dutch painter who became one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery. It is based on David Ebershoff's 2000 book, as well as the 2015 film of the same title, which starred Eddie Redmayne. The Danish Girl will be directed by Tinuke Craig

Lee, an openly trans actor, earned an Outstanding Featured Actress Lucille Lortel Award nomination for A Strange Loop, and will lead the company as Lili. She will be joined by Laura Pitt-Pulford as Gerda, alongside Sharif Afifi, Kelly Agbowu, Jo Eaton-Kent, Siubhan Harrison, Chloe Hart, Chris Jenkins, Freddie King and Harrison Knights. The project will also be supported by consultants Jake and Hannah Graf, two of the UK's leading trans voices, and Harry Williams, one of the creatives and founders of the Trans Voices Company.

"I never would have guessed, in the middle of a pandemic, I'd be in my apartment in New York on Zoom with a creative team in London discussing a new musical," Lee said in a statement. "I've dreamed of getting my hands on this kind of material in a show but the reality is Black women, and even more specifically Black, trans women are so rarely, if ever, even considered."

Watch Lee perform a number from the show below: