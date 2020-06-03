London's Royal Court Makes Debbie Tucker Green Play Ear for Eye Available to Read for Free

London's Royal Court Theatre and publisher Nick Hern Books have made the script of Debbie Tucker Green's hit play Ear for Eye available to read for free from now until September 3.

Ear for Eye was originally produced at the Royal Court in October 2018, in a production directed by the author. The play follows 16 characters and explores how patience is running out and times haven't changed for the Black British and African-American communities.

Read the play on the Royal Court's website here.