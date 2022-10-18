John Owen-Jones to Lead West End Transfer of The Great British Bake Off Musical

A musical version of the hit cooking series The Great British Bake Off is heading to London's West End, running February 23-May 13 at the Noel Coward Theatre.

The Great British Bake Off Musical, which has music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary and book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, played a brief run earlier this year at the Cheltenham Everyman. Rachel Kavanaugh directs.

Inspired by the long-running baking competition show (which is available on Netflix as The Great British Baking Show), the musical follows the trials and tribulations of a group of amateur bakers, including a police officer, a retiree, a caregiver, and a high school student, as they enter the hallowed tent in an attempt to be crowned champion.

The company of the West End run will be led by longtime Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera veteran John Owen-Jones as silver-fox judge Phil Hollinghurst (obvious stand-in for Paul Hollywood), alongside Scott Paige, Damian Humbley, Claire Moore, Charlotte Wakefield, Catriana Sandison, Jay Saighal, Michael Cahill, and Aharon Rayner.

The creative team includes choreographer Georgina Lamb, set, costume, and cake designer Alice Power, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, orchestrator Tom Curran, musical supervisor Mark Collins, assistant musical director Chris Poon, and casting director Jim Arnold.

Watch the official trailer below: