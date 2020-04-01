J.K. Rowling Launches Harry Potter at Home Digital Hub

J.K. Rowling has launched the new digital hub Harry Potter at Home, aimed at keeping children and young adults occupied at home.

The site includes videos, quizzes, articles, puzzles, and more, aimed at those familiar with her Wizarding World and first-time readers.

Additionally, Audible and OverDrive will present free streams of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone audiobook throughout the month of April, with a free eBook and audiobook borrowed in more than 20 different languages via OverDrive.

