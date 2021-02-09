Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera to Stream New Song Cycle Black Matter

West End Hamilton Olivier Award winner Giles Terera will star in a streaming production of his new song cycle Black Matter, filmed at Crazy Coqs and available worldwide on demand March 24-31.

Terera describes the show as follows: "I live in Soho, London. I was there throughout last summer. I saw Soho shift from deserted tranquillity, where the only sounds were birds and church bells to the noise and heat of demands for social justice and civil unrest. I saw couples and families sneaking bike rides and I saw protests. Homelessness and empty properties. People helping each other and people hurting each other. Confusion and hope and strength. I found myself taking my guitar and writing about what I was seeing and feeling and thinking. I ended up writing a collection of songs and my aim was to respond immediately to what I was experiencing. I wanted to answer the question: how do we communicate in this atmosphere? How do we find love and balance and strength?"

