More Casting for West End Frozen, Starring Samantha Barks and Samantha McKeon

Further casting has been announced for the forthcoming West End production of Disney's Frozen, starring Samantha Barks as Elsa and and Stephanie McKeon as Anna.

Rounding out the principal company are Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall (alternating as Sven).

The ensemble includes Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya (first cover Elsa), Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths- Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor (first cover Anna), Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. Complete casting is to be confirmed.

The production, which is to be presented at a refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee. It will be directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Originally scheduled to open in October, the show will now be pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. It will have its official opening night on April 14, 2021, with previews from April 2.

Watch the cast in action below: