Fionn Whitehead, Joanna Lumley, Stephen Fry Set for Streamed Picture of Dorian Gray

A starry cast headed by Fionn Whitehead will take on a contemporary adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, streaming March 16-31.

Whitehead will take on the title role, alongside Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane, Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward, and Stephen Fry as the Interviewer. The play is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett and directed by Tamara Harvey.

The Picture of Dorian Gray will be updated to the present day, set in a "profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world," that follows "influencer Dorian Gray as he makes a deal for his social star never to fade." The streamed production will have set and costume design by Holly Pigott, assistant direction by Eleri Jones, ,sound design and original music by Harry Smith, and an original song by Jared Zeus. Benjamin Collins is director of photography.

The show is coproduced by Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre, Oxford Playhouse, and Theatr Clwyd.

